After 15 years since the murder of Politkovskaya, Russian editors have issued a warning.

On President Vladimir Putin’s birthday, Russians remembered the assassination of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya 15 years ago, as her newspaper warned that time had ran out to prosecute the killers.

Politkovskaya, a vocal opponent of Putin and the Kremlin’s Chechen conflicts, was fatally shot in the entrance hall of her central Moscow apartment building on October 7, 2006. She was 48 years old at the time.

The assassination of a top investigative reporter, who worked for Russia’s premier independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta and contributed to Western outlets such as The Guardian, occurred on Putin’s birthday, and sent shockwaves around the world.

However, 15 years later, detectives still haven’t figured out who was behind the alleged contract killing.

Ilya Politkovsky, 42, told AFP on Thursday that “neither I nor Novaya Gazeta have a final understanding of who ordered” the hit.

According to the editors of Novaya Gazeta, the authorities have no actual interest in continuing the inquiry for political reasons, and the statute of limitations on the crime expired on Thursday.

However, chief editor Dmitry Muratov told AFP that the Investigative Committee, which investigates significant crimes in Russia, had sent the newspaper a letter stating that the inquiry would continue.

Still, Muratov expressed dissatisfaction, questioning whether the letter was really a “bureaucratic ruse.”

Although Novaya Gazeta has been conducting its own investigation for years, even its personnel cannot agree on the identification of the murderers.

“The mastermind’s name is known by the political elite,” deputy editor Sergei Sokolov told reporters.

“No one has been seeking for him since the beginning.”

The anniversary activities at the editorial headquarters of Novaya Gazeta in Moscow happened during an extraordinary assault on the opposition and independent media, with Russia’s top opposition politician Alexei Navalny being imprisoned.

If Politkovskaya had been alive, her son claimed his mother would not have been surprised by the present crackdown.

Politkovsky stated, “Much of what she wrote turned out to be a prophecy.”

A senior scholar at Carnegie Europe, Thomas de Waal, expressed it more bluntly.

“Her worst nightmares have come true. For the past 15 years, free journalism has been shut down, and Chechnya has been shrouded in darkness “He sent out a tweet.

In honor of Politkovskaya, her workplace has been turned into a tiny museum, which was presented Thursday in the presence of international diplomats.

A desk, an ancient computer, and the dead reporter’s glasses perched atop a copy of Russia’s criminal code are all in the room.

