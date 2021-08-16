After 11 crashes, the US has opened an investigation into Tesla Autopilot.

After detecting 11 crashes utilizing Tesla’s Autopilot, US safety inspectors started a preliminary investigation into the driver assistance technology, officials said Monday.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there was one death crash and seven injuries in the occurrences dating back to 2018.

Tesla creator Elon Musk has defended the Autopilot system, stating that it requires “active driver supervision” behind the wheel, but detractors, including members of Congress, claim the technology is easily deceived and have called for NHTSA action.

Autopilot might be deceived into driving with no one behind the wheel, according to Consumer Reports testers, who showed this in a video that was extensively shared on Tik-Tok and other social media platforms.

“A preliminary evaluation kicks off the agency’s fact-finding mission and allows for the collection of more information and data,” according to an NHTSA representative.

Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Ed Markey of Massachusetts encouraged the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to investigate a deadly crash in Texas involving a Tesla in April, when law authorities stated there was no driver behind the wheel.

According to an April 22 letter from the senators, Tesla has been chastised for “misrepresenting” its technologies and “giving drivers a false sense of security.”

Tesla has stated that it does not believe Autopilot was involved in the April crash, which was not included in the NHTSA’s list of 11 crashes.

According to the representative, the instances featured “various Tesla models crashing where first responders were active, including several that crashed straight into the vehicles of first responders.”

“The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cautions the public that no commercially available motor vehicles are capable of driving themselves today,” the spokeswoman stated.

“Advanced driving assistance features can help drivers prevent crashes and reduce the severity of those that do occur, but drivers must use them correctly and responsibly, as with other technologies and equipment on motor vehicles.”

In early trade, Tesla shares sank 3.4 percent to $693.