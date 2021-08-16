After 11 crashes, the US has opened an investigation into Tesla Autopilot.

After detecting 11 crashes utilizing Tesla’s Autopilot, US safety inspectors started a preliminary investigation into the driver assistance technology, officials said Monday.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there was one fatal crash in 2018 and seven others that resulted in 17 persons being injured.

According to a representative for the NHTSA, the agency is “dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of safety on the nation’s roadways.” “In order to better understand the reasons of specific Tesla crashes, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is launching a preliminary investigation of Tesla Autopilot systems.”

Tesla creator Elon Musk has defended the Autopilot system, stating that it requires “active driver supervision” behind the wheel, but detractors, including members of Congress, claim the technology is easily deceived and have called for NHTSA action.

Tesla did not respond to an AFP request for comment right away.

The NHTSA listed crashes in which “various Tesla models crashed” in situations involving first responders, including “some that crashed directly into the vehicles of first responders,” according to an NHTSA representative.

Three of the collisions occurred in California, with others occurring in Florida, Texas, and Massachusetts, among other places. According to the NHTSA, the investigation encompasses models Y, X, S, and 3.

“A preliminary evaluation kicks off the agency’s fact-finding mission and allows for the collection of more information and data,” according to an NHTSA representative.

“The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cautions the public that no commercially available motor vehicles are capable of driving themselves today,” the spokeswoman stated.

“Advanced driving assistance features can help drivers prevent crashes and reduce the severity of those that do occur, but drivers must use them correctly and responsibly, as with other technologies and equipment on motor vehicles.”

The news of the investigation sent Tesla’s stock plummeting on Monday.

Musk has a history of squabbles with authorities, but the squabbles have had minimal impact on Tesla’s rise in the previous year and a half, as the business has met major production objectives.

While other electric car businesses like Lordstown Motors and Nikola have struggled, Musk’s accomplishment in turning Tesla from a young startup into an industry leader in electric automobiles has stood out even more.

At the same time, Musk has faced backlash from opponents for pushing or flouting the regulations on everything from his use of social media to discuss Tesla’s operations to his attitude to local officials’ Covid-19 health protocols near Tesla’s California plant.

Advocates on behalf of. Brief News from Washington Newsday.