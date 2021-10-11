After 106 days, Sydney’s Coronavirus Lockdown is lifted.

On Monday, ecstatic Sydney residents marked the conclusion of nearly four months of coronavirus quarantine, bringing an end to a period of “blood, sweat, and no beers” in Australia’s largest city.

A 106-day lockdown was imposed on Sydney’s population of more than five million people in order to slow the spread of the highly transmissible Delta form.

The city is dusting off the cobwebs now that new infections are declining (New South Wales state recorded 496 cases on Monday) and more than 70% of over-16s are completely vaccinated.

Anyone who could show proof of vaccination was welcomed into pubs, restaurants, and cafes at all hours of the night.

Garth Diemer, 32, and his crew of high-spirited construction workers were among them, making the most of a rainy day.

“We knew the pubs would be open at 10 a.m. because it’s Freedom Day,” he told AFP, “so I thought I’d take the blokes down for a couple of schooners.”

“I’ll tell you what, mate, it’s bloody beautiful just to have a beer with your pals right in the center of Sydney, at Circular Quay. I’m done with the lockdown.” Cafe patron Peter Morgan, 35, was likewise rejoicing in his newfound liberties.

“It’s really amazing, even though it’s chilly outside,” he remarked.

“First and foremost, I’m going to see my folks. No, I’m not going to see my folks. I’m going to Lakemba for a Lebanese mixed plate before visiting my parents.” Customers with scruffy hair queued outside hairdressers all across the city to get their eyebrow-raising home cuts and color jobs corrected.

Brett Toelle, a Surry Hills salon customer whose last trim was 15 weeks ago, stated, “I couldn’t wait to be in here to get the hair done.” “That’s the longest I’ve gone without a haircut in my life.” For many people, the end of lockdown meant a chance to go shopping.

Hundreds of people flocked to a bargain Kmart store in Mount Druitt, western Sydney, at midnight, with social media photographs showing enormous lines inside.

Others saw it as an opportunity to get their company back on track.

“It’s a great mood this morning,” said Hannah Simmons, owner of Gordon’s Cafe in Clovelly’s coastal area, which survived the lockdown by providing takeout.

“Outside sitting will be a touch gloomy, but that’s fine. We’re really looking forward to getting back there and reopening.” Shops, schools, salons, and workplaces have been closed since June. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.