Africa’s hopes are riding on a “breakthrough” malaria vaccine.

A groundbreaking malaria vaccine has sparked hope in Africa that the illness, which kills hundreds of thousands of people each year, will be eradicated.

A trial program employing the RTS,S vaccine has immunised over 800,000 children in Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi since 2019.

Trials have indicated that it is the first to offer significant protection against the parasite-borne sickness, decreasing the risk of severe malaria by 30%.

After going over the results of the trial scheme, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the vaccine for children aged five months and up in malaria-prone areas on October 9.

Each year, over 260,000 children under the age of five die from malaria in Africa, which accounts for roughly 90% of the global caseload.

“This is a significant advance from a scientific standpoint,” said Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO Global Malaria Programme.

The WHO news was “welcomed with great enthusiasm,” according to Djermakoye Hadiza Jackou, coordinator of Niger’s National Malaria Control Programme (PNLP).

“This was something I had been looking forward to.”

The WHO said it discovered “high” public demand for the vaccine, pointing to a major concern in vaccine rollouts. The vaccine is called Mosquirix and is manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a British pharmaceutical company.

Many parents who talked with AFP were enthusiastic about the vaccine, though some were concerned about potential negative effects.

Hajia Aminu Bawa, the mother of an 11-month-old daughter in Ghana’s Gomoa district, said, “I’m really happy about it.”

“Nothing happened after my child received the immunization… I want to encourage every family with children under the age of two to get the vaccine since it will help save lives significantly.” The vaccine is designed to activate the immune system and prepare it to fight malaria in its early stages.

The primary side effects, according to the WHO, can include discomfort at the injection site and fever, which is a common reaction to other vaccines given to youngsters.

Prince Gyamfi, a six-month-old boy’s mother in Gomoa, said she didn’t hesitate to vaccinate her child.

“I’ve learned a little bit about immunizations and how they operate. I came willingly to have my child vaccinated, but nothing has transpired so far “she stated

“Some people advised me against giving him the vaccine since it was new and could kill him, but I believe they were speaking from ignorance.”

AFP spoke to a mother named Fati who was waiting outside a private clinic in Niger, which was not part of the experimental program. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.