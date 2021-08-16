Afghans make a last-ditch effort to leave Kabul Airport.

Thousands of Afghans poured onto the tarmac Monday, hoping to catch any flight out following the weekend Taliban takeover, as US troops blasted rounds into the air and all commercial flights were grounded at Kabul airport.

On social media, dramatic footage showed turmoil on the runway, with citizens hastily clambering up an already crammed and crumbling set of airstairs.

A day after the government’s collapse, it was a desperate attempt to board a parked passenger plane and flee the city.

As a crowd of hundreds looked on, those who had successfully climbed the steps assisted others, while others dangled by their hands from the stair railings.

Panicked families fleeing the capital lugged overstuffed bags and scared children behind them.

The situation erupted into such chaos that US military had to fire into the air to restore order, and all commercial aircraft had to be canceled.

“I’m terrified right now. They’re firing a lot of rounds into the air,” the witness claimed, declining to be identified for fear of jeopardizing his ability to flee.

According to the US State Department, American troops have secured the airport’s perimeter as they evacuate embassy staff and hundreds of Afghans who have worked for Washington’s interests since the Taliban were deposed in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

The US Embassy in Kabul issued a statement saying that American citizens and Afghans should “not travel to the airport.”

Thousands more Afghans, some of whom had no ties to the US-led coalition, arrived in the hope of getting out, despite the fact that they lacked tickets or visas for international places.

The chaos at the airport occurred just hours after Taliban leaders dispatched fighters to Kabul to keep the peace while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

“We are terrified to remain in this city, and we are attempting to evacuate Kabul,” said a 25-year-old man who requested anonymity.

Rumors or bogus news posted on social media fueled many of the arrivals.

“I saw on Facebook that Canada is admitting Afghan refugees,” Ahmed remarked.

“I’ve been in danger since I served in the army. I would undoubtedly be targeted by the Taliban.”

The US said its entire embassy employees had been evacuated to the airport, but that they were being held separate from those who had been denied permission to fly.

Other videos shared on social media over the weekend depicted frantic images of individuals attempting to cram into the cargo plane’s cargo hold.

