Afghanistan’s Most Feared Militants: The Haqqani Network

Some of the Taliban’s top officials, including a representative from the Haqqani network, the country’s most dreaded insurgents, are meeting in Kabul to discuss the formation of a new Afghan government.

The Haqqanis are accused of carrying out some of the bloodiest strikes in recent years, killing civilians, government officials, and international forces.

Despite their reputation, they are likely to play a significant role in the new Afghan state following the Taliban’s takeover last week.

Jalaluddin Haqqani, a hero of the anti-Soviet jihad who rose to prominence in the 1980s, founded the clandestine organization. He was a crucial CIA agent at the time, when the US and its allies, including Pakistan, were funneling weaponry and money to the mujahideen.

Jalaluddin Haqqani developed close relations with foreign jihadists, including Osama bin Laden, during the conflict and after the Soviet retreat.

He eventually became an ally of the Taliban, who gained control of Afghanistan in 1996, and served as a minister for the Islamist administration until it was overthrown by US-led forces in 2001.

The Taliban confirmed Jalaluddin Haqqani’s death in 2018 after a protracted illness, and his son Sirajuddin took over as the network’s leader.

The Haqqani network is regarded semi-autonomous while remaining within the Taliban fold because to their financial and military power — as well as a reputation for cruelty.

The outfit, which is headquartered primarily in eastern Afghanistan but also has suspected bases in Pakistan’s northwest, has become more apparent in the Taliban leadership in recent years, with Sirajuddin Haqqani being nominated deputy commander in 2015.

Since the fall of Kabul this Saturday, his younger brother Anas, who was imprisoned and sentenced to death by the previous Afghan government, has conducted conversations with former president Hamid Karzai and ex-chief executive Abdullah Abdullah.

The Haqqani network is responsible for some of Afghanistan’s deadliest and most stunning attacks in the previous two decades.

The US has labeled them as a foreign terrorist organization, and they are also subject to UN sanctions.

The Haqqanis have a history of utilizing suicide bombers, including drivers in cars and trucks loaded with explosives, and have showed the ability to carry out complicated, high-casualty attacks against significant targets such as military sites and embassies.

According to the US National Counterterrorism Center, Afghan authorities intercepted a Haqqani vehicle in eastern Afghanistan in October 2013 that held roughly 28 tonnes (61,500 pounds) of explosives.

Assassinations have been blamed on the Haqqanis. Brief News from Washington Newsday.