Afghanistan’s Elite Special Forces are on the verge of collapse.

Afghanistan’s special forces, trained by the US and armed with cutting-edge equipment, are the country’s frontline weapon against the Taliban, but diminished US military backing has strained them to breaking point.

An intensified Taliban attack has eaten up wide areas of rural terrain and laid siege to cities held by government forces, with the US combat presence in Afghanistan practically over.

The elite battalions have been continually shuttled to hot locations where regular forces have cracked under the Taliban assault because of the speed and magnitude of the battle.

Major General Haibatullah Alizai, the chief of Special Activities Command, said operations have been hampered by dramatically reduced US air support.

“These days, it’s more difficult. While we are battling in most regions, it is becoming more tough on particular frontlines. But we don’t have a choice since this is our country,” Alizai told AFP.

After reinforcements failed to arrive, an elite group of special forces was brutally murdered in June, illustrating how squads may quickly become isolated and overrun.

When Afghanistan’s special forces first appeared in 2008, they startled the Taliban with night-vision goggles, US-made guns, and other advanced combat equipment.

Their American instructors praised them as a formidable force capable of assisting the Afghan government in eradicating the Taliban and hastening the US withdrawal.

Todd Helmus, a RAND Corporation analyst who spent time with soldiers on the field in Afghanistan in 2013, told AFP, “The special operations in Afghanistan have been specifically built in our own image.”

“They’re fantastic. They’ve had extensive training. They have a good understanding of how to shoot, move, and communicate.”

Special forces drills were intense: 14 weeks of marksmanship, squad tactics, air assault, and live-fire exercises in a country where native soldiers’ training is typically inadequate.

Contractors from the private sector were involved. The Ktah Khas (KKA) is one of the most elite special forces divisions made up of army, police, and intelligence agency units. A now-expired online job ad by US defence giant Raytheon sought candidates to “organize, man, equip, and train” the Ktah Khas (KKA) – one of the most elite special forces divisions made up of army, police, and intelligence agency units.

Within a decade, their ranks had exploded — exact figures are classified, but two security sources told AFP that the army, police, and intelligence services had over 56,000 special forces.

"These valiant soldiers have never lost a combat in their lives. And they never will," declared General John Nicholson, then-commander of US forces in the nation, in 2017, the same year the special squad made headlines for its role in the death.