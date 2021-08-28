Afghanistan casts a pall over the Iraq summit, with Macron vowing to stay put.

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan overshadowed a summit in Baghdad on Saturday, which brought together major regional leaders as well as French President Emmanuel Macron, who pledged his country’s commitment to Iraq.

“In light of recent geopolitical events, this meeting has taken on a new significance,” Macron said during a summit hosted by Iraq, which is attempting to play the role of regional mediator.

Macron stated that even if the US withdraws, his country will continue to send troops in Iraq to combat terrorism.

“We will maintain our presence in Iraq to fight terrorism, regardless of what choices the Americans make,” Macron said during a news conference in Baghdad.

The conference takes place as Iraq, which has long been a victim of Islamic terrorism, strives to promote itself as a go-between for Arab countries and Iran.

“We all know we can’t let our guard down because Daesh (the Islamic State) is still a menace, and I know the battle against terrorist groups is a top priority for your government,” Macron said earlier after meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi.

Iraq and France, Kadhemi responded, are “important partners in the struggle against terrorism.”

The conference was attended by the foreign ministers of regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, as well as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, and Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also attended.

Iraq is attempting to play a “unifying role” in dealing with the region’s challenges, according to sources close to Iraq’s Kadhemi.

For years, oil-rich Iraq has been caught in the middle of a delicate balancing act between Iran and the United States.

Iran wields significant influence in Iraq through the Hashed al-Shaabi, a powerful state-sponsored paramilitary network.

Baghdad has been mediating discussions between Riyadh, a US ally, and Tehran since April to repair ties that were ruptured in 2016.

“Putting the Saudis and the Iranians in the same room was incredibly difficult,” a French diplomatic source said.

However, a Kadhemi aide said that the mere appearance of the two foreign ministers together was a “success.”

Macron’s goal, according to his administration, is to emphasize France’s role in the region and its willingness to continue fighting terrorism.

Iraq is “important” to the stability of the volatile Middle East, according to the French president.

The Baghdad meeting "will allow us to set the groundwork for."