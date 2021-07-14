Afghan Violence Endangers Pregnant Women And Mothers

Wati, who believes she is around 30 years old and is married to a considerably older man in Afghanistan, is pregnant for the fifth time in four years, including two losses.

She drove to a government-run maternity clinic in a poor and rural town in southern Kandahar province, the Taliban’s birthplace.

“I’m terrified I’m going to lose the baby again,” she says to AFP, a slight bump on her emaciated frame visible.

Women in strongly patriarchal Afghanistan have traditionally struggled to receive maternal healthcare due to decades of violence and poverty.

There are indicators that it could become even more difficult, with thousands of women displaced, highways becoming increasingly dangerous to travel on, and international help drying up, as a result of the withdrawal of US-led foreign soldiers and increased violence.

Women in burqas arrive at the Kandahar clinic with male relatives, who are forbidden from entering and must wait outside on the grass.

Wati, clutching her medical documents in a small bag, explains, “I only have permission to leave the house to go to the doctor.”

Khorma, a fellow mother with five children, has experienced two miscarriages and is concerned after learning she is pregnant again.

“I worked too hard at home,” she admitted during a visit to a clinic in Dand district, just days before the Taliban started their next sweeping onslaught throughout the country.

According to a 2018 study by the KIT Royal Tropical Institute in the Netherlands, 41% of Afghan women give birth at home and 60% do not receive postnatal care.

The situation is even worse in the south, which has been hardest hit by decades of conflict, with clinics often being too far away or needing costly transportation through dangerous areas.

“Some families are unconcerned about pregnancies: the ladies give birth at home, start bleeding excessively, and go into shock,” Husna, a midwife, explains.

During the last two decades of US-led military intervention in Afghanistan, the international community has invested billions of dollars into the country, with the average newborn death rate halving between 2003 and 2018, according to the World Bank.

Despite improvements in healthcare, particularly in cities, instability and poverty continue to have a devastating impact.

In 2017, UNICEF reported that 7,700 women died in childbirth, which is more than twice the number of civilians killed in political violence that year.

The withdrawal of US and NATO forces has coincided with a reduction in foreign aid, which Human Rights Watch claims has already had a “life-threatening” impact. Brief News from Washington Newsday.