Afghan veterans have scars and have experienced trauma, but they have no regrets.

As NATO forces conclude their withdrawal from Afghanistan amid the backdrop of a raging Taliban attack, combat veterans reflect on a deployment that has shaped a generation of Western soldiers with emotions ranging from trauma to pride.

Serving and ex-soldiers from the United States, Australia, France, Germany, and Spain who spoke to AFP expressed a complicated spectrum of emotions about a combat that has raged for two decades and from which no one has emerged unscathed.

They rarely lament their deployment in one of the world’s most dangerous military missions, though, as they recall incredible comradeship and Afghanistan’s landscapes and people.

As foreign troops leave, their feelings are heightened as the Taliban seizes swaths of the country, including provincial capitals that international forces were intended to protect for the Afghan army.

The pullout is expected to be completed by the end of this month, in accordance with President Joe Biden’s orders to pull out US troops before of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the US.

The September 11, 2001 Al-Qaeda plane hijackings spurred the invasion that overthrew the Taliban, whose current offensive has reawakened questions among some about the deployment’s worth.

Several troops, however, emphasized the distinction between their own personal experience and the political outcome.

With only 500 residents, the quaint village of Quentel in central Germany feels as far removed from Afghanistan’s mountains as one might imagine.

Andreas Braeutigam, 58, tends to his four horses, lives with his partner and their child on an old farm, cooks, and muses on the still-burning memories of an eight-month deployment in Afghanistan in 2003-2004.

When a bullet entered Braeutigam’s ear, he came dangerously near to death.

He suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and requires sleeping drugs.

“When I’m pushed to the limit, when I’m restless, nervous, or angry, just seeing the horses or being near them may help me calm down,” he explained.

Braeutigam, a battle-hardened member of Germany’s Bundeswehr, also served in the former Yugoslavia and Kosovo.

However, the memories of Afghanistan continue to loom big.

Every day carried the threat of death. “You don’t know where to put your feet since there might be homemade bombs anywhere, especially in places you don’t anticipate them.

"Then there's the ambush. If you don't see anyone, then everyone.