Afghan refugees in Qatar yearn for a new life in a new country.

Hariss was forced to push up his escape plan due to the Taliban’s quick takeover of Afghanistan, only to find himself stranded on a Qatari airbase full of evacuees seeking for fresh life in the United States.

US authorities confirmed that evacuation operations from Afghanistan were halted for several hours on Friday due to overcrowding at the receiving base in Qatar, which was unable to accept any more evacuees.

“Thousands of Afghans are living in appalling conditions,” Hariss told AFP through WhatsApp.

“This is our third day here, and there is no WiFi, only one washroom, and one toilet,” said the 31-year-old, who arrived at the base on Wednesday and requested anonymity because he was afraid of retaliation.

“I’m still at the base, allegedly waiting to board a jet, although I’m not sure how long that will take. We don’t obtain any precise information right away. It’s impossible to find information.”

Officials in Qatar have stated that “all evacuated people are supplied with suitable housing and all other essential resources.”

Hariss, on the other hand, complained that he and other evacuees had been “awake for days” with him, and that his compatriots had provided little information about their next destination.

Another group of Afghan refugees who had lately arrived in Doha began to settle in a villa complex 10 minutes from the city center.

“I watched a Taliban member hit someone attempting to scale the airport fence, and I was so terrified that I couldn’t look him in the eyes… “I was terrified,” one woman said after traveling with her brother on Saturday.

They now intend to settle in the United States.

“We have family and friends that need our support, but getting to the airport is a difficulty… They used to let everyone in without documents, but now it’s quite difficult,” she explained.

“My family is still there, and I am concerned for their safety, and my father is currently hiding in Afghanistan.”

The US State Department has been chastised for not having enough people to process the large number of Afghans trying to enter the country and for constructing bureaucratic barriers.

On Friday, Major General Hank Taylor reported that US aircraft flew out of Kabul with 6,000 personnel on board until flights were suspended due to a backlog.

After US forces in Qatar arranged for onward flights for several refugees to the US military facility in Ramstein, Germany, operations from Kabul began late Friday.

Hariss, the Afghan at the airbase, has a US residency status and his family, unlike most of his countrymen. Brief News from Washington Newsday.