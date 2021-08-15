Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s Ascension and Fall.

President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan boasted of being one of the world’s finest experts on failed states, only to see his administration crumble.

According to a top Afghan official, he fled the country on Sunday, when the Taliban marched into Kabul after a stunning defeat of government forces.

In a video message, Abdullah Abdullah, the government’s peace process coordinator, said, “The former president has departed Afghanistan, abandoning the people to this condition.”

In 2014, Ghani was elected on the promise of remaking Afghanistan.

However, the 72-year-old may be remembered for making little progress against the deep-seated government corruption that most certainly contributed to his death.

Ghani watched as he was blocked off from talks between Washington and the Taliban that paved the path for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in his final years in office, and then forced by his American allies to release 5,000 tough insurgents to secure a peace accord that never materialized.

Ghani was left with little leverage during his final months in the presidential palace, having been dismissed by the Taliban as a “puppet.” He resorted to giving loud television diatribes that did little to repair his standing with Afghans.

Visionary, short-tempered, scholarly, and highly demanding have all been used to describe him.

Ghani had a brilliant career as a scholar and economist focused on failed nations before becoming president in 2014, and he returned to the country 24 years later to fulfill his aim of reconstructing the country.

He attended Columbia University in New York before working as a teacher in the United States during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s.

From 1991 until 2001, he worked for the World Bank, where he became a specialist on the Russian coal sector, before returning to Kabul as a senior UN special adviser shortly after the Taliban were defeated in late 2001.

He was a key architect of the interim administration in the days that followed, and from 2002 to 2004, he served as President Hamid Karzai’s finance minister, pushing aggressively against increasing corruption.

As the country emerged from the austere Taliban era, Ghani launched a new currency, set up a tax system, urged wealthy expat Afghans to return home, and cajoled funders with his zeal and drive.

But he also gained a sour reputation that followed him till his death.

Ahmed Rashid, a professional author who has known him for nearly three decades, observed, “He never allowed anyone to get too close to him, maintaining aloof.”

“Unfortunately, his outbursts of rage and arrogance against fellow Afghans and Westerners. Brief News from Washington Newsday.