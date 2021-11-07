Afghan humour on the internet: Laughter as a form of resistance to the Taliban.

A Taliban terrorist tries to seduce Afghan music diva Ayrana Sayeed when they meet.

“If you marry me, I’ll grow a beard, moustache, and wear tanks.” And I’ll construct a nightclub for you!” The sequence is part of a satirical YouTube cartoon series that has fascinated Afghans in recent weeks and is absolutely inconceivable in real life with the singer now based in exile after leaving in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover.

Sayeed appears to the jihadist in his nightmares, according to the video. However, when the man wakes up from his nap with his Kalashnikov slung around his shoulder, he discovers he is cuddling a bearded fellow fighter.

In another video, the insurgent triumphantly displays how life in Kabul has altered since Islamist fundamentalists took control in mid-August.

He stumbles upon a woman wearing a niqab, an Arab-style facial covering.

“Are you a genie, a fairy, or a human?” he asks, mirroring the befuddlement felt by villagers when confronted with the Taliban’s new costume.

Producing such work in Afghanistan under the Taliban may be fatal, as many artists have fled the country and ordinary people have removed potentially damaging content from their phones.

Hafiz Afzali, an Afghan refugee who has lived in Finland for the past seven years, is the creator of the videos.

In 2000, he departed Afghanistan during the first period of Taliban administration, which was ended by the US-led invasion in 2001.

He arrived in Finland after a lengthy, shady journey through Europe, and during the week, he edits his videos on YouTube while working as a taxi driver on the weekends.

“I left Afghanistan when I was 13 years old, when the Taliban ruled. “I remember everything,” said Afzali, who moved to Finland after living in Iran for three years, Turkey for one year, and Greece for seven.

Afzali is a self-taught 3D design expert who is honing his abilities at a university in Helsinki.

This has enabled him to produce over 200 comedy videos, the first of which was directed against the overthrown pro-Western Afghan administration, which detractors accused of being corrupt.

But now he’s set his sights on the Taliban.

He told AFP, “Their firearms may be loaded with bullets, but their hearts are empty.”

Several of his works have received over 1.7 million views on YouTube.

“It’s incredibly effective. Because it’s visible, people understand the message,” Hafzali explained.

“I want to make it clear to Taliban commanders and supporters that. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.