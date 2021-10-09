Advocates for Philippine press freedom applaud Maria Ressa’s Nobel Prize.

The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa on Friday was hailed by Philippine journalists and rights campaigners as a “triumph” for press freedom in one of the world’s most hazardous countries for journalists.

The Norwegian Nobel committee awarded the prize to Filipino writer Ressa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov for their relentless efforts to promote freedom of expression at a time when press freedom is increasingly threatened.

On Facebook, veteran rights activist Sister Mary John Mananzan stated, “It is… a triumph of a free and bold press.”

VERA Files fact-checking organization’s Ellen Tordesillas acknowledged the “difficult and dangerous climate in which Philippine journalists operate.”

In a statement, the Philippine Daily Inquirer observed, “It’s a… timely, powerful message for the cause of press freedom in our nation, where the democratic space has been decreasing.”

Ressa, who co-founded the news website Rappler in 2012, has been a vocal opponent of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s murderous drug war.

For years, the former CNN bureau head has faced a grueling sequence of criminal charges, investigations, and internet attacks against her and Rappler, according to media supporters.

The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines expressed optimism that the Nobel Prize will draw attention to the issue of Filipino journalists who “often experience internet harassment.”

“Local newsrooms are under pressure to self-censor, and regional journalists remain the most vulnerable to violence, including arrest and murder,” according to the association.

The Philippines is one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists, with the majority of assassins walking free.

After Iraq and Mexico, the Philippines was named the third most dangerous country for journalists by the International Federation of Journalists in March.

According to the Brussels-based organization, 159 journalists were assassinated in the country between 1990 and 2020.

According to Reporters Without Borders, one journalist has been killed this year, compared to four last year.

According to Luz Rimban of the Asian Center for Journalism, Ressa’s award demonstrated that “repression does not pay.”

“You simply intimidate some journalists and news organizations by muzzling the press and filing case after case,” Rimban told AFP.

She went on to say that the prize was “like the rest of the world asking Duterte to keep his hands off Philippine journalism.”