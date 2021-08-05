Adidas’s outlook has improved, and its CEO is confident that the company can recover from the boycott in China.

Despite a drop in China sales due to a boycott against firms that say China has perpetrated human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims, sports clothing major Adidas reaffirmed confidence in its outlook on Thursday.

With the exception of Greater China, the German company’s second-quarter earnings showed an increase in revenue across all markets.

In Greater China, the company’s second-quarter sales fell by more than 16 percent.

In comparison to the same period previous year, Adidas reported a 55 percent gain in revenue in the United States and Europe. The total net profit was $470 million (397 million euros).

Despite the boycott of western products and factory closures owing to mounting COVID-19 instances, Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted told CNBC’s European program “Squawk Box” that he was certain the company will rebound in the Greater China market.

“We are seeing very, very strong growth in North America, Latin America, and Europe, and we are seeing uncertainties in China, but I am very, very confident that China will be very, very successful this year as well,” Rorsted added.

Adidas saw a 14 percent drop in online sales when consumers were allowed to resume in-store shopping after the epidemic forced widespread closures.

“We did observe an impact in our online business in China in the second quarter as a result of geopolitical tensions, and we expect it will normalize over time,” Rorsted added.

Adidas was one of the corporations targeted by Chinese hackers in March. Due to the possibility of genocide against the Uyghur community in Xinjiang, the corporation stated that it would not source cotton from the region.

The United States has imposed sanctions on China and has threatened to impose more.

Adidas anticipates a sales gain of up to 20% in 2021 as a result of the improved outlook. The corporation is banking on future product releases and the return of spectators to live sporting events to generate income.