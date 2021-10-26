Activists claim that Facebook is being used as a “propaganda tool” by the Vietnamese government.

Activists told AFP Tuesday that Facebook has become a propaganda weapon for Vietnam’s authoritarian government, following a revelation that CEO Mark Zuckerberg had personally signed off on a drive from Hanoi to ban “anti-state” messages.

In the communist country, where all independent media is outlawed, the social networking giant has become a popular forum for activists in recent years, but officials have come under fire for targeting opponents on the platform.

According to Huynh Ngoc Chenh, one of Vietnam’s most popular bloggers who works on democracy and human rights problems, Facebook “has maltreated activists while suppressing free expression, turning itself into a media weapon for the Communist Party of Vietnam.”

Last year, Facebook said that it was banning content considered illegal by authorities.

However, according to the Washington Post, Zuckerberg took the decision to acquiesce to Hanoi’s requests rather than risk losing one of its most significant Asian markets.

A Facebook spokeswoman declined to comment when contacted by AFP about the claim.

They did say, though, that Facebook had limited some content in Vietnam “to help guarantee our services stay available for the millions of people who rely on them every day.”

In Vietnam, more than 53 million people use Facebook, accounting for more than half of the population.

Activist Chenh said that his account had been blocked twice, each time for a month, for “violation of community standards,” but that he had not been told which posts were at fault.

According to him, two posts critical of the government’s epidemic reaction were also hidden.

Many Vietnamese were “disappointed to see Facebook choose profit” over values associated with the United States, “a country that chose democracy and freedom,” according to Nguyen Tuan Khanh, a popular singer and activist who has frequently criticized the government.

He claimed that campaigners had used Facebook to disseminate democratic principles and to organize demonstrations.

However, “one day we realized that Facebook is also assisting the Vietnamese police in silencing voices of truth,” he added, adding that many dissidents now regard Facebook as only a source of fun.

The activists’ remarks follow Amnesty International’s warning in a study released late last year that Facebook and Google were rapidly becoming “human rights-free zones” in Vietnam.

According to the research, Vietnam is Facebook’s most profitable country in Southeast Asia.