Activists accuse German companies of enslaving Uyghurs.

On Monday, rights campaigners said that they had filed a criminal complaint in Germany against five businesses, including C&A, Lidl, and Hugo Boss, alleging that they profited from forced labor among China’s Uyghur people.

After conducting an open source study, the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) announced that it had filed the case, which also targeted the two grocery chains Aldi Nord and Aldi Sued.

Civil society organizations struggled to acquire concrete evidence of the abuse, according to Miriam Saage-Maass of the ECCHR, but there was enough for prosecutors to investigate further.

She stated that there was a plethora of evidence indicating that forced labor was taking place.

“The question is whether enjoying commercial connections isn’t a form of helping and abetting international crimes,” she said.

The five firms have declared their supplying factories from Xinjiang – the Chinese area at the center of forced-labor allegations – “publicly and voluntarily,” according to Saage-Maass, but they could only represent the tip of the iceberg.

“Those five, we feel, are merely an example of a much larger and more systematic problem,” she said.

She reminded out that Chinese cotton accounted for 20% of global production, with Xinjiang producing 80% of it.

“As a result, many more enterprises are expected to source from the region,” she added.

C&A, when contacted by AFP, denied buying any clothing from Xinjiang-based producers. It also stated that it does not get yarn or fabric from the area.

Hugo Boss, meanwhile, dismissed the ECCHR’s concerns. It claimed that its “values and standards were followed in the creation of our items, and there were no legal infractions.”

The ECCHR’s charges were directed at Turpan Jinpin Knitting, according to the Aldi group, although it said it had stopped buying anything from the company since the end of 2019.

In Xinjiang, where analysts estimate more over one million people are detained in camps, the US claims Beijing is committing genocide against Uyghurs and other largely Muslim Turkic people.

After years of upheaval, Beijing denies genocide and describes the camps as vocational training centers aimed at directing people away from radicalism.

Uyghurs claim they are being compelled to abandon their religious practices.

Last year, several large consumer companies, including Uniqlo, H&M, Nike, and Adidas, stated that they would no longer buy cotton from the region, prompting demands for a boycott in China.

