Activision Has Launched A Sexism Review Ahead Of The Walkout

Activision Blizzard, the video gaming behemoth, announced a wide-ranging review of its procedures on Wednesday, just days before a scheduled employee strike over allegations of systemic sexism and harassment.

The publisher of “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft” is being sued in California for allegedly breaking state laws by enabling a “pervasive frat boy corporate culture.”

The lawsuit says that the corporation “fostered a sexist atmosphere and compensated women less than men” in the latest instance spotlighting charges of discrimination in the video game industry.

Employees at Activision’s Irvine campus in Southern California were organizing a walkout on Wednesday to protest workplace misogyny.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick delivered a statement to his employees as the rallying cry rippled over social media, admitting that the company’s first response had been “very frankly, tone deaf.”

“My top aim is to ensure that we have a safe and inviting work environment. He added, “The leadership team has heard you loud and clear.”

He revealed that the law firm WilmerHale had been tasked with investigating Activision’s rules and practices, with “personnel adjustments” being one of the topics on the table.

Kotick stated, “We are promptly assessing managers and leaders across the Company.”

“Anyone found to have hampered the integrity of our processes for considering accusations and enforcing appropriate sanctions will be fired.”

“We will continue to investigate each and every claim” of sexism at Activision, according to Kotick, and “will not hesitate to take decisive action.”

Following complaints from both employees and gamers, sexist content from Activision games will be removed, and “listening sessions” will be scheduled to allow workers to “speak up and offer areas for improvement,” according to Kotick.

The walkout at the Irvine campus was scheduled to extend all day Wednesday, with a live event taking place during lunch.

The university protest was projected to draw roughly 50 individuals, with others participating virtually because to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Activision Blizzard employees lambasted the company’s initial response to a wave of sexism and harassment allegations, calling it “abhorrent.”

According to media estimates, more than 2,000 employees had signed the letter by Tuesday.

According to the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing’s lawsuit, women make up around 20% of Activision’s workforce, and “very few women ever reach top responsibilities at the firm.”

“Women who do advance to senior positions receive less in terms of salary, incentive pay, and overall compensation than men. Brief News from Washington Newsday.