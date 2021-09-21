Activision Blizzard Workplace has been targeted by US regulators.

US securities regulators are investigating whether Activision Blizzard appropriately disclosed concerns about a hostile, sexist workplace, the video game company said on Monday.

The corporation, executives, and former employees are being questioned by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In response to an AFP query, an Activision representative stated the SEC is “doing an investigation into the company’s disclosures about employment matters and associated issues” and has issued subpoenas to some current and former workers.

According to a Wall Street Journal story citing people familiar with the investigation, regulators are looking for material to see if executives alerted them and investors about accusations of workplace harassment and pay disparities.

According to the representative, Activision is cooperating with the investigation. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) declined to comment.

Following employee protests and a California state lawsuit alleging the business permitted hazardous workplace conditions and discriminated against women, Activision announced a management shakeup in early August.

The reorganization came a week after employees went on strike to protest sexism and harassment, and a call went out on the internet to boycott popular games like “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush.”

Following a state complaint alleging widespread discrimination and harassment of female employees, the firm has initiated what it claims would be a comprehensive investigation of its workplace policies.

Employee protests followed a rise in complaints over the industry’s treatment of women in recent years.

Activision has promised to investigate its portrayal of women in its popular games, in addition to labor conditions.