Activision Blizzard is establishing a compensation fund for victims of workplace harassment.

Although Activision Blizzard and a US government agency reached a deal on Monday to settle charges of sexual harassment and gender discrimination, the video game company is still the subject of other investigations and complaints.

Following long-running charges of sexism and discrimination, the business behind “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft” vowed change with a management shakeup in August.

Activision has agreed to create a compensation fund for qualifying persons as part of its agreement with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), according to a statement.

The firm will contribute $18 million to the fund, with any remaining funds going to nonprofits that promote women’s advancement in the video game industry or strive for diversity and equality in general.

The EEOC filed a complaint earlier Monday alleging that “employees were subjected to severe or widespread sexual harassment.”

The employer “knew or should have known about the adversely affected employees’ sexual harassment.”

Following employee protests and a California state lawsuit alleging the business permitted hazardous workplace conditions and discriminated against women, Activision announced a management shakeup in early August.

The reorganization comes a week after employees went on strike to protest sexism and harassment, and a call went out on social media to boycott popular titles like “Candy Crush.”

In a statement, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick said, “I am appreciative to the employees who boldly shared their experiences.”

“I am sorry that anyone was subjected to inappropriate behavior, and I remain committed to making Activision Blizzard one of the most inclusive, respected, and respectful workplaces in the world.”

Activision is being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to see if the harassment and discrimination allegations were properly disclosed.

The Communications Workers of America, an industry union, stated two weeks ago that it had launched a lawsuit against Activision for “worker harassment and union busting.”