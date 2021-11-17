Activision Blizzard employees are calling on the CEO to resign.

On Tuesday, Activision Blizzard’s CEO defended his treatment of harassment accusations as a group of the video game company’s employees called for his dismissal.

A walkout and a call for Activision CEO Bobby Kotick to go followed a Wall Street Journal article that he had been looped into complaints of abuses for years, including a rape allegation, but had not shared everything he knew with the board of directors.

According to tweets from an Activision Blizzard workers alliance account on Twitter, 150 employees took part in a walkout at the California corporation, joined by colleagues who stopped working remotely in solidarity.

The @ABetterABK account tweeted, “It’s past time for Bobby (Kotick) to stand down.”

In a statement in response to recent media reports, the Activision Blizzard board expressed its support for Kotick’s leadership.

In a statement on the company’s website, the board stated, “The board feels confident that Bobby Kotick correctly addressed workplace issues brought to his attention.”

In response to an AFP query, an Activision representative said the Journal piece painted a “misleading” picture of the company and its CEO.

The spokeswoman told AFP that “instances of sexual misbehavior that were brought to his knowledge were acted upon.”

“We have made considerable adjustments under Mr. Kotick’s supervision, including a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate conduct.”

Employee protests, departures, and a state lawsuit alleging it permitted toxic workplace conditions and sexual harassment against women have hammered the California-based producer of “Call of Duty.”

In a statement, Kotick defended himself, saying the piece published on Tuesday “paints an incorrect” picture of him.

“Anyone who doubts my commitment to creating the most welcoming, inclusive environment doesn’t understand how important this is to me,” Kotick said in a statement.

Activision announced earlier this month that it would be delaying the highly anticipated sequels to its popular Diablo and Overwatch series while it deals with workplace disruption.

On an earnings call, chief operational officer Daniel Alegre said, “In recent months, we have taken actions that resulted in the departure of a number of personnel across the firm.”

“As we’ve worked with new Blizzard leadership and inside the franchises themselves, particularly in key creative roles, it’s become clear that some of the Blizzard content scheduled for the year will benefit from longer development time to fulfill its full potential.”

Measures to tighten anti-harassment protections were recently revealed by the corporation.

Kotick has expressed regret