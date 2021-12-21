Accusations of ‘political’ spyware use are denied by Poland.

After a top lawyer opposed to the present government said he had been targeted, Poland denied using Pegasus espionage software for political purposes on Tuesday.

“The notion that Polish services employed operational tactics for political goals is unfounded,” Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for the secret services ministry, said.

Poland is deploying malware “to attack the democratic opposition,” according to Roman Giertych, a lawyer involved in many cases against the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

“Using this type of technology to combat the opposition utterly removes the idea of democratic elections,” he stated, noting that the spyware was deployed in advance of the 2019 elections.

Prosecutor and opposition figure Ewa Wrzosek also claimed the spyware was used against her. Apple had notified her, she explained.

Citizen Lab, a Canadian cyber-security monitor, acknowledged that it had investigated the use of Pegasus against Giertych and Wrzosek.

“We completed these investigations and confirmed to the two specified persons that they had been infected with Pegasus malware on multiple occasions,” Citizen Lab senior researcher John Scott Railton told AFP.

Pegasus-infected smartphones function as pocket surveillance devices, allowing the user to read the target’s messages, look at their images, monitor their location, and even turn on their camera without their knowledge.

According to the Polish channel TVN, the country’s anti-corruption agency spent 7.6 million euros ($8.6 million) on phone spyware in 2019.

Zaryn stated on Tuesday that the “operational control” actions were carried out in conformity with the law only after the Prosecutor General’s agreement and a court decision.

He didn’t say whether Poland used Pegasus or not.

Pegasus was sold “only to genuine law enforcement organizations who utilize these systems under warrants to fight criminals, terrorists, and corruption,” according to the NSO Group, the Israeli owner of the technology.

“It would not be deemed a misuse of such capabilities by any means if a democratic country lawfully, following due process, employs tools to investigate a person suspected of committing a crime,” a spokeswoman told AFP.

An investigative journalism consortium earlier this year named Hungary as the sole EU government that may deploy Pegasus, with hundreds of targets including journalists, lawyers, and other public personalities.

Last month, Lajos Kosa, a senior official in Hungary’s ruling party Fidesz, admitted that the country had utilized the program.

