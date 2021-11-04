According to US regulators, AT&T and Verizon will delay 5G deployment due to air safety concerns.

US authorities announced Thursday that AT&T and Verizon have agreed to delay the rollout of a new 5G frequency band to give them more time to solve air safety issues.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Communications Commission said in a joint statement that the two businesses will “voluntarily postpone” the commercial rollout “to further analyze any impact on aviation safety technologies.”

After investing tens of billions of dollars on licenses, the two businesses intended to start utilizing the 5G network on December 5.

However, aviation regulators are concerned that the signals may interfere with flight safety systems.

“To ensure that the United States keeps pace with the rest of the world in deploying next-generation communications technologies safely and without excessive delay,” the agencies pledged.

The FAA issued a special notice to aircraft makers and radio altimeter manufacturers on Tuesday, urging that potential interference be investigated at frequencies between 3.7 and 3.8 GHz, as well as between 4.2 and 4.4 GHz.

According to the FAA, airlines should warn pilots about the “possible degradation” of safety systems “reliant on radio altimeters.”

“While this topic is still being researched,” the FAA added, “there have not yet been proven complaints of adverse interference due to wireless broadband activities abroad.”

AT&T has said that rollout will be delayed until January 5.

“It is vital that the science and facts inform these talks,” the business stated in a statement. “That is the only way for specialists and engineers to determine whether there are any valid co-existence issues.”