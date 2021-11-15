According to US media, the Trump Organization will sell a Washington hotel for $375 million.

According to US media reports on Sunday, the Trump Organization has agreed to sell its Washington hotel lease for $375 million to CGI Merchant Group, which aims to remove ex-president Donald Trump’s name off the upscale property’s front.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Miami-based investment fund has reached a separate agreement with Hilton Worldwide Holdings to rebrand the Trump International Hotel as a Waldorf Astoria.

CGI declined to respond when contacted by AFP. The Trump Organization and the Hilton Group did not respond to demands for comment right away.

The historic structure is located just down Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House.