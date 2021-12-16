According to US media reports, Bruce Springsteen’s music catalog has been sold for $500 million.

According to US entertainment publications Billboard and the New York Times, Bruce Springsteen has sold his music rights to Sony for an estimated $500 million.

According to individuals familiar with the arrangement, the sale covers the singer’s recorded music collection as well as his body of work as a songwriter, which includes classic singles like “Born in the U.S.A.”

There has been no official notice. A Sony Group representative declined to comment, while Sony Music did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

Following deals struck by Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, and Neil Young for part or all of their catalogs, Bruce Springsteen is the next star to apparently sell his.

As financial markets become more attracted to attractive portfolios as an asset class, song rights are seeing a surge in demand.

Last year, Dylan reportedly sold his entire publishing portfolio to Universal Music Publishing Group for $300 million, while Fleetwood Mac’s Nicks reportedly sold a controlling ownership in her repertoire for $100 million.

Springsteen, 72, has spent his entire 50-year career with Sony’s Columbia Records, selling more than 150 million albums.