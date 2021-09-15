According to US media projections, Californians will choose to keep Democratic Governor Jerry Brown.

Californians decisively voted Tuesday to maintain their Democratic governor, rejecting a Republican attempt to topple him in a special recall election fueled by mask mandates and Covid lockdowns.

Gavin Newsom just avoided a no-confidence vote that might have seen him replaced by a Republican with only a minority of the vote in one of the most liberal sections in the country.

With more than 60% of the votes counted, NBC and CNN both predicted that Newsom would win, with about two-thirds of the vote.

Millions of people voted by mail, allowing valid votes to be counted quickly after polls closed at 0300 GMT.

During the worst of the Covid-19 outbreak, Newsom boasted that he was obeying science by ordering Californians to stay at home.

Entrepreneurs, on the other hand, condemned him for smothering their firms with his laws, and parents grumbled about his decision to keep their children out of school.

The election was closely followed by lawmakers around the country as a possible barometer of how incumbents who listened to doctors rather than irate voters would perform at the polls.

Larry Elder, 69, a right-wing talk radio host who has openly expressed his support for former President Donald Trump, was Newsom’s principal opponent.

Elder, taking a page from Trump’s 2020 election playbook, launched a website alleging voter fraud and asking state officials “examine and alleviate the distorted outcomes” of the election before the polls closed.

The poll was split into two parts, with the first asking if Newsom, 53, should remain in office.

The second question, which only came into effect if a majority of voters wanted him gone, questioned who of 46 candidates should replace him.

Traditional politicians competed for the prize alongside a YouTube sensation, a “Billboard Queen,” and Caitlyn Jenner, a member of the Kardashian dynasty.

The recall effort, which has cost the state $280 million, is one of 55 in the state’s history to remove a governor.

They’ve mostly gone nowhere, but Newsom’s pandemic tactics gave this endeavor life.

After he was photographed having supper at a luxury restaurant, allegedly in violation of his own Covid-19 regulations, the petition to remove him gained traction, fueling the idea that he was an out-of-touch hypocrite.

Mary Beth, a 63-year-old Los Angeles company owner, said she voted to “get rid of Newsom” because “the virus created instability in our economy, but he made it even worse with his lockdowns.”

