According to Uber’s CEO, this is why prices are expected to fall.

Uber’s prices are likely to drop by the end of the year, according to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who spoke to CNBC on Tuesday.

The rising Uber pricing is due to a mix of increased demand and a driver shortage on the app. After a year of spending millions in its drivers to keep up with increased customer activity, Uber expects pricing to fall as supply and demand level out by the fourth quarter of this year, according to Khosrowshahi.

“What we did was recognize early on that we needed to add more drivers to the platform. So, in the second quarter, we focused heavily on supply, particularly in the United States, in order to re-energize and expand our driver base in the United States.” According to Khosrowshahi. “In Q3, we’re seeing the rewards of that early investment.”

“I believe we will see pricing lighten up as we move into the second half of the year, and volume will particularly accelerate,” he added.

Uber also announced its first adjusted profit prediction on Tuesday, predicting a loss of $25 million and a profit of $25 million. This is a significant change from its initial anticipated loss of $100 million for adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), which measures earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Khosrowshahi told CNBC, “We are very obviously on the path to profitability.”

Uber’s recent hiring and benefit increases come as the company anticipates continued demand growth as it approaches the holiday season.

In response to the upbeat financial prognosis, Uber’s shares increased by more than 12%.