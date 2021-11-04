According to the United States, a rebel march on Ethiopia’s capital will exacerbate the humanitarian crisis.

After rebels marched on the capital, Ethiopian lawmakers approved a state of emergency on Thursday, prompting a US warning that an aid situation that has already pushed hundreds of thousands into starvation could intensify.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel soldiers are now just a few hundred kilometers from Addis Ababa, a year after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed deployed troops in the northernmost district of Tigray.

For the past year, Abiy’s government has been at odds with the TPLF, which dominated national politics before he assumed office in 2018.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner for 2019 predicted a quick triumph, but by late June, the rebels had retaken most of Tigray and moved into the neighboring Afar and Amhara areas.

Late Wednesday, the TPLF declared that it had arrived in Kemissie, Ethiopia’s Amhara province, 325 kilometers (200 miles) northeast of the city.

Getachew Reda, a TPLF spokesman, said the TPLF was working in the area with the Oromo Liberation Army rebel organization, which predicted Addis Ababa will fall in a matter of weeks on Wednesday.

However, a top official from the US government’s humanitarian agency, USAID, warned of serious consequences for Ethiopia’s already dire aid situation.

“We can only presume that any march towards Addis will result in further displacement, need, and suffering for Ethiopians,” the official told AFP.

“It would undoubtedly increase the demand for humanitarian aid while also complicating the ability to supply it.”

The United States has called for an end to hostilities, and its top envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, is scheduled to arrive in Addis Ababa on Thursday for two days of peace and discussion talks.

Abiy’s cabinet declared a six-month state of emergency on Tuesday, allowing authorities to conscript “any military-age citizen with weapons” and suspend media outlets suspected of aiding the TPLF.

The bill was formally passed by lawmakers on Thursday, according to state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

The US embassy also declared on Thursday that most workers and their families can leave on their own will, while no one is required to do so.

“Due to the ongoing armed conflict in Ethiopia, travel to the country is currently risky. Unprecedented outbreaks of civil upheaval and ethnic violence are possible “According to a statement on the embassy’s website,

Washington has been one of the most outspoken critics of Ethiopia’s handling of the country’s year-long war in the north.

Despite repeated demands to cease violence, violent rhetoric has prevailed. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.