According to the United Nations, Ethiopia has detained 72 World Food Programme drivers in the country’s war-torn north.

Ethiopian authorities detained 72 World Food Programme (WFP) drivers in the country’s conflict-torn north, according to the United Nations.

The news, which comes a day after the UN confirmed the arrests of 22 staffers in Addis Ababa, is likely to exacerbate tensions with the government, following the expulsion of seven senior UN officials in September for “interfering” in the country’s affairs.

The recent detentions, according to a UN spokesperson, took place in the capital of Afar province, on the only functional route heading into famine-stricken Tigray.

“We can confirm that 72 WFP-hired outsourced drivers have been detained in Semera. We are in contact with Ethiopia’s government to learn more about the reasons for their incarceration “According to a UN spokesperson.

“We are working with the government to assure their safety as well as the full preservation of their legal and human rights,” the spokeswoman continued.

Fears that fighters from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebel factions could advance on the capital prompted officials to declare a six-month state of emergency last week.

Arbitrary detentions of ethnic Tigrayans, which were widespread during the war, have increased since then, ensnaring thousands, according to lawyers, with the new regulations permitting police to detain anyone accused of supporting “terrorist organisations” without a warrant.

Detentions like this are described by law enforcement officials as part of a justified crackdown on the TPLF and OLA.

The United Nations said on Tuesday that 22 Ethiopian staff members had been detained in Addis Ababa.

Six were released on Tuesday night, while the remaining 16 were detained, according to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, who spoke to reporters at the global body’s headquarters.

Although the UN had previously engaged ethnic Tigrayans to bring food and other relief into Tigray, information on the ethnicity of the drivers seized in Semera was not immediately available.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dispatched troops to Tigray in November to depose the TPLF, claiming that the move was prompted by rebel attacks on army camps.

Though the Nobel Peace Prize winner for 2019 predicted a quick triumph, the TPLF had regrouped and retaken much of the region, including Mekele, by late June.

Since then, Tigray has been subjected to a de facto humanitarian siege, according to the United Nations.

According to UN estimates, just 15% of critical aid has been allowed to travel from Semera to Tigray since mid-July, leaving hundreds of thousands of people in famine-like conditions.

The UN said last week that no assistance trucks had entered. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.