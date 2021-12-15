According to the UN, the Taliban is responsible for at least 72 extrajudicial killings.

Since the Taliban took power in August, the UN has received “credible claims” of more than 100 extrajudicial murders in Afghanistan, the majority of which have been blamed on the country’s new rulers.

Despite the Taliban’s announcement of a sweeping amnesty after their takeover on August 15, UN deputy rights chief Nada Al-Nashif expressed grave concern about allegations of such deaths.

“We received credible reports of over 100 executions of former Afghan national security forces and others linked with the former government between August and November,” she told the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday.

“At least 72 of these executions were attributable to the Taliban,” she claimed.

“The bodies were publicly displayed in a number of situations. This has instilled anxiety in a sizable segment of the people “she stated

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the Taliban foreign ministry, said the government was “totally committed” to the amnesty proclamation and denied that prior administration officials were being targeted.

He stated that anyone “found in violation of the amnesty decree will be punished and penalized.”

“All incidents will be thoroughly investigated, but unfounded rumors should not be taken at face value.”

Many members of the terrorist Islamic State-Khorasan group — a prominent Taliban foe — have also been slain, according to Al-Nashif, who provided the update to the council on behalf of UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday.

“There appears to be a trend of at least 50 extrajudicial killings of people accused of being members of the ISIL-KP in Nangarhar province alone,” she said, citing accounts of “brutal tactics… like as hanging, beheadings, and public display of bodies.”

Amnesty International claimed in a study released Wednesday that the Taliban tortured and executed ethnic and religious minorities, former Afghan troops, and suspected government sympathizers during their takeover of Afghanistan in July and August.

“Our new evidence demonstrates that the people of Afghanistan have once again paid with their lives, far from the seamless transition of power that the Taliban claimed occurred,” said Amnesty Secretary General Agnes Callamard.

“As individuals were regularly slain and injured, homes, hospitals, schools, and shops were turned into crime scenes. Afghanistan’s people have suffered for far too long, and victims deserve to be heard and compensated.” According to Amnesty International, the actual scope of the killings is unknown.

The UN and Amnesty International statements come after the US and other countries condemned the Taliban after a Human Rights Watch investigation earlier this month revealed 47 summary executions.

