According to the report, a surge in CEO appointments in the first half of 2021 sets the tone for the future.

According to a research by Heidrick and Struggles, a Chicago-based worldwide executive search agency, CEO appointments in the first half of 2021 were the highest since 2018.

CEOs are more likely to be women, from countries other than the company’s headquarters, have cross-border expertise, and have advanced degrees as compared to earlier appointments in 24 markets. In a post-pandemic society, these trends are good predictors of future CEO appointments.

The analysis looked at how the pandemic affects CEO succession planning and how expectations may have altered from earlier appointments, which included 1,095 CEOs at the top publicly traded firms as of July 5, 2021, included in the United States.

There were more internal hiring, and while there was an uptick in female CEO appointments, the number of women in leadership positions still pales in comparison to men.

Another significant finding was an increase in CEOs appointed in the first half of 2021 who had prior experience in positions other than Chief Financial Officer (CFO) or Chief Operating Officer (COO) (COO). According to the report, CEOs are often hired when they have prior experience as a CFO or COO, as evidenced by recent patterns, although this appears to have changed with recent appointments.

CEOs recruited during this time had worked in positions such as Chief Risk Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, and Chief Technology Officer, with the head of division responsibilities accounting for 41% of newly appointed CEOs. The number of CFO to CEO transitions has decreased significantly.

Beyond the day-to-day operations of a business, CEOs increasingly require a broad range of experience. They are in the spotlight, and the world is watching their every move. According to the survey, the desire for new viewpoints and diversity in the workplace stems from both internal pressure and legislation governing diversity and recruiting in the workplace.

When the pandemic ground world economies to a halt in 2020, it was believed that a major increase in 2021 would follow. Nonetheless, the hiring trends seen as a result of the reported six-month hiring spike and the post-pandemic environment may set the stage for future CEO successions around the world.

Heidrick and Struggles’ study leads them to the conclusion that “future-ready leaders consistently thrive in four capabilities: leading via influence, driving execution, creating innovative thinking, and having an ownership attitude.”