According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the agreement with Iran “gives time to diplomacy.”

The director of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog praised a deal reached with Iran on Sunday about access to surveillance equipment at Iranian nuclear facilities, saying it cleared the way for diplomatic talks.

The compromise between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) alleviates a thorny issue in the stalemate discussions to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal, commonly known as the JCPOA.

While stressing that the arrangement was only a “stopgap,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told reporters upon his return from Tehran that it had resolved “the most pressing issue” and would “provide time for diplomacy.”

Since President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018, Iran has backtracked on many of its obligations.

Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, has expressed interest in resuming the discussions, but his administration has expressed frustration with the deadlock.

Grossi and Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) and one of the country’s vice presidents, issued a joint statement on Sunday, hailing a “spirit of cooperation and mutual trust,” while emphasizing that surveillance should be handled “exclusively in a technical manner.”

Their agreement is about the limitations Iran has placed on the IAEA’s capacity to inspect its nuclear installations.

Iran has refused to give real-time footage from the UN agency’s cameras and other surveillance equipment put at these places.

The surveillance equipment stays in the agency’s custody under a compromise agreement, but the data is in Iran’s hands and must not be erased as long as the agreement is in effect.

The deal was originally set for three months, but it was extended for another month before expiring on June 24.

With no news on next steps, the IAEA claimed in a report last Tuesday that Tehran’s actions have “seriously harmed” its “verification and monitoring activities,” and Grossi spoke of a “severe communication breakdown” with Iran.

However, according to the joint statement, “IAEA inspectors are authorised to service the specified equipment and replace their storage media, which will be maintained under the joint IAEA and (Iran’s) AEOI seals in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“The two sides have agreed on the method and timing.”

The agreement, according to Grossi, ensures that “we will be allowed to keep the information required to maintain continuity of knowledge” about Iran’s nuclear program.

Grossi, on the other hand, suggested “the reconstruction, the coming” in regards to access to the data gathered by the apparatus. Brief News from Washington Newsday.