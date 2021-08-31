According to the European Court, Russia failed in its investigation into the assassination of a Chechen activist.

Russia failed to adequately investigate the 2009 assassination of activist Natalia Estemirova, according to Europe’s top human rights court, which also disappointed her supporters by determining that there was no evidence of a state-sponsored murder.

Local authorities in Chechnya, led by strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov, have been accused by campaigners of being involved in the kidnapping and murder of Estemirova, the head of the Chechnya branch of Memorial, a renowned Russian human rights organization.

They have demanded a more comprehensive investigation, but no one has ever been charged with the murder.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), in a 2011 ruling on a complaint brought by Estemirova’s sister Svetlana, ruled there was no proof of official complicity in Estemirova’s death.

However, it claimed Moscow had showed a “failure to effectively investigate the crime” more than a decade after a murder that horrified Russia’s human rights community.

The Russian government also neglected to provide the court with a complete copy of the criminal case file, which “harmed its capacity to assess the quality of the investigation,” according to the report.

However, the court stated that the material it had received and the case’s discrepancies “caused it to question that the inquiry had been effective.”

The court ruled that Russia failed to prove that the inquiry followed the norms of the European Convention on Human Rights, and ordered the Russian government to pay damages of 20,000 euros ($23,700).

After leaving her residence in Grozny, Chechny, on the morning of July 15, 2009, Estemirova went missing.

Her body was discovered in a field in the neighboring area of Ingushetia later that day, with gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Prosecutors had listed Chechen militant Alkhazur Bashaev as the key suspect and ordered his arrest, but he had never been found, according to the court. It stated, “The probe looks to be ongoing.”

Estemirova’s assassination was one of several high-profile Russian personalities assassinated in recent years, including Estemirova’s friend and journalist Anna Politkovskaya in 2006 and opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in 2015.

While the court “saw parallels” with well-known cases like Politkovskaya’s, it “could not accept the applicant’s contention that this was a prima facie case of abduction by state agents,” according to the court.

Lana Estemirova, who has long battled for her mother's justice, expressed her displeasure with this section of the verdict