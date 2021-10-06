According to the envoy, ASEAN is in talks on excluding Myanmar’s Junta chief from attending the summit.

According to a top diplomat, Southeast Asian nations are debating whether to ban Myanmar’s junta head from a meeting due to slow progress on a plan to address the country’s upheaval following a coup earlier this year.

Following the military takeover of power in February and a following crackdown on dissent, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been under pressure to address discontent.

Members of the 10-nation bloc, however, have expressed dissatisfaction with the Myanmar junta’s refusal to follow a five-point plan set by the group’s leaders in April to end the unrest.

