According to the CDC, these are the side effects you might expect from Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Boosters.

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson shots for an additional dose, allowing Americans to choose which booster dose of the COVID vaccination they prefer.

At the same time, the CDC released information on the most prevalent side effects associated with receiving booster doses of the three immunizations.

According to the statistics, common side effects of the third dose of Pfizer and Moderna boosters included soreness at the injection site, weariness, muscle pain, headache, and fever, according to CNBC. Chills and nausea are among the other side effects of the boosters, according to the news outlet.

These symptoms were comparable to what vaccine users described after receiving the second dosage of the Pfizer and Moderna shots.

Fever, exhaustion, and headache were among the major side effects of the Johnson & Johnson booster, according to the CDC, as reported by CNBC.

On Thursday, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID boosters were approved, while the Pfizer booster was approved for a third dose in September. The three boosters can be mixed and matched, providing Americans with a variety of COVID vaccination options.

The CDC recommended the Johnson & Johnson booster for everyone who received the single-dose shot, while the Moderna booster dose was approved for people aged 65 and up, as well as those aged 18 and up who have an underlying health condition, live in a long-term care facility, or work or live in a high-risk environment.

The Moderna booster should be administered at least six months after the second dosage, and the J&J booster should be administered at least two months after the first dose.

Beginning on Friday, booster doses of the Moderna and J&J vaccines can be given. For Americans, all booster doses will be free.

Individuals 65 and older who are at high risk of getting COVID-19 because to underlying health issues, occupations, or living situations are eligible for the Pfizer booster dose.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said in a statement that “the evidence suggests that all three COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States are safe — as proven by the over 400 million vaccination doses already provided.”

“And, even in the midst of the widely circulating Delta variety, they’re all highly effective in reducing the risk of serious disease, hospitalization, and death,” she noted.

The CDC has reported this to date. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.