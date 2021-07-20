According to the billionaire owner of a supermarket chain, inflation will drive up grocery prices by October.

In contrast to President Joe Biden’s guarantee that price increases were a transient impact of COVID-19, John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner of supermarket chain Gristedes, warned Monday that inflation will drive up grocery prices by October.

According to FOX Business, Catsimatidis claimed in an appearance on “Varney & Co” that he expects “a 6% annualized rate of inflation” by October. Catsimatidis, who is also the CEO of Red Apple Group, claimed that increasing costs are affecting both the food and energy industries.

When asked how the increased prices will effect customers, Catsimatidis told FOX Business’ Ashley Webster that food businesses had no choice but to “pass it on” or “you’re not doing your responsibility to protect your country, your employees, and your company.”

The CEO of a New York supermarket company made his remarks just a week after the Labor Department reported that prices increased by 5.4 percent year over year, with prices rising every month this year. Last month, consumer prices in the United States rose at their quickest rate since August 2008.

The consumer price index increased 0.9 percent in June, quicker than the 0.6 percent increase in May, according to the agency.

While Catsimadis did not provide a particular forecast for oil prices, merely stating that he expects “higher numbers” in the sector, he predicted that food prices would rise by 10 to 14 percent by October 1.

President Joe Biden labeled inflation “temporary” and “anticipated” because price increases were “transitory impacts” of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to Catsimadis’ warnings.

According to the New York Post, Biden said that two laws he wants Congress to enact this year will help cut inflation during a speech from the White House State Dining Room on Monday.

Biden claims that his spending proposal will “improve our productivity,” allowing for salary increases “without rising costs.” He also stated that his proposal will not cause greater inflation.

A supplemental $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill and a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill are the two bills proposed by the Biden administration.

The president’s latest remarks follow a recent poll by Marist and PBS NewsHour, which found that inflation is the top economic concern for 26% of respondents this year.

According to CNBC, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged that there will be a few more months of “rapid inflation” before it returns to normal levels “over the longer run.”

There have also been concerns that Democrats are attempting to exert pressure on an already tense situation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.