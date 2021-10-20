According to state media, 13 people were killed in a bus bombing in Damascus.

According to the SANA state news agency, a bomb strike on an army bus in Damascus killed at least 13 people on Wednesday, making it the deadliest such attack in years.

The news agency reported that “a terrorist blast involving two explosive devices targeted a passing bus” near a vital bridge in the city, with 13 people killed and three injured.

Images obtained by SANA showed first responders investigating the bus’s charred carcass and a bomb squad defusing a third device positioned in the same spot, according to the news agency.

Since soldiers and allied militia retook the last big rebel position near the city in 2018, Damascus had been generally spared such violence in recent years.

The incident is the bloodiest in the capital since a blast claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group killed at least 30 people at the Justice Palace in March 2017.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, but IS has claimed responsibility for the majority of similar strikes in the past.

The recent attack will cast doubt on the government’s claim that the decade-long conflict is over and that stability has been established, allowing reconstruction and investment projects to resume in earnest.

President Bashar al-regime Assad’s has been working to break out of international isolation and has made progress in recent months.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, almost half a million people have died in the conflict that began in 2011 with the violent repression of unarmed protesters demanding regime change.

It also resulted in the largest conflict-related displacement since WWII, with half of Syria’s pre-war population of 22 million being forced to evacuate their homes at one time.

Assad’s position was once tenuous, with his forces and allies controlling only a fifth of Syrian territory, but Russia’s military intervention in 2015 ushered in a protracted and violent counter-offensive.

Government forces, supported by Iran and its proxy militias, have retaken nearly all of the country’s major cities, with US-backed Kurdish fighters still controlling the northeast.

The Islamic State’s once-vast caliphate, which spanned large swaths of Iraq and Syria, gradually dwindled to its demise in early 2019, which occurred in eastern Syria.

Since then, the Syrian government has concentrated its efforts in the northwestern province of Idlib, where many of the rebels who had been forced to surrender in other parts of the country had congregated.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a jihadist organisation, dominates the region.