According to security sources, five people were killed in a Yemen blast that targeted the governor of Aden.

Security sources stated on Sunday that five persons were murdered in a vehicle bomb attack targeting the governor of Aden, Yemen’s internationally recognized government’s seat.

Aden, in southern Yemen, is home to a separatist organization that was uneasily merged into the central government last year, and both have long fought Huthi rebels in a grinding civil war.

According to the sources, Aden governor Ahmed Lamlas and government minister Salem al-Socotri both survived the blast that occurred as their convoy passed.

“A vehicle bomb exploded on Al-Mualla Street when the officials’ convoy was passing,” a Yemeni security source told AFP, adding that the victims were among those in the convoy.

In the attack, five members of the entourage were killed and 11 others were injured.

In 2014, the central government was forced to flee from Sanaa, the capital, by the Iran-backed Huthis, who are fighting Saudi-backed Yemeni government loyalists. In 2015, a Saudi-led military coalition entered Yemen’s civil conflict.

According to the official Saba news agency, Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed has asked for an investigation into Sunday’s “terrorist and cowardly” attack.

It went on to say that the premier spoke with Lamlas and Socotri, and that “no harm” had been done to them.

Aside from the Huthi conflict, Southern Yemen has experienced intermittent tensions in recent years between the central authority and southern separatists, including minor violent conflicts.

In an uneasy power-sharing deal, representatives from the Southern Transitional Council (STC) were integrated into the cabinet in December 2020.

Both Lamlas and Socotri work for the STC.

No one has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s blast, which is the deadliest since an attack on Aden’s airport in December 2020 that targeted cabinet members.

When explosives rocked the airport as ministers disembarked, at least 26 people were killed and hundreds were injured, including three members of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

In what some ministers claimed was a Huthi attack, all cabinet members were said to be uninjured.

The STC has worked to re-establish South Yemen’s independence after it was annexed by the north in 1990.

Despite their differences, the central government and separatists are united in their opposition to the Huthis.

The Huthis have recently stepped up their campaign to conquer Marib city, the seat of the same-named oil-rich region and the last stronghold of government loyalists in northern Yemen.

Some fear that the Huthis will then focus on expanding their territory in southern Yemen.

