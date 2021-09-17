According to reports, the US will charge an ex-Boeing pilot in connection with the 737 MAX crashes.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that federal prosecutors are prepared to arrest a former Boeing test pilot accused of lying to aviation regulators about the safety flaws blamed for two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

According to the Journal, Mark Forkner was the main point of communication between the aviation giant and the US Federal Aviation Administration regarding how pilots should be educated to fly the planes.

According to records released in early 2020, Forkner suppressed information from authorities about the planes’ malfunctioning flight-control system, the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, which was eventually responsible for both crashes.

The 737 MAX was certified in March 2017, but it was grounded for 20 months after two disasters that killed 346 people in October 2018 and March 2019.

After the MCAS software was changed, the MAX was allowed to fly again at the end of 2020.

Boeing has admitted to deceiving authorities and has agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion to settle some claims.

Requests for response were not returned by the US Justice Department or Forkner’s lawyer.

According to the Wall Street Journal, it is unclear what accusations Forkner will face.