According to reports, the US is preparing a new lawsuit against Google over advertising.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that US investigators are planning a fresh antitrust action against Google over its dominance in the online advertising sector.

Bloomberg reported that the Justice Department could launch the lawsuit by the end of the year, citing an unnamed source familiar with the situation.

On Wednesday, the internet behemoth reaffirmed its position, claiming that it competes fairly in a crowded online market.

In response to an AFP query, Google said, “Our advertising technologies help websites and applications fund their content, enable small companies to expand, and safeguard users from exploitative privacy practices and unpleasant ad experiences.”

“There is fierce competition in advertising techniques, resulting in more targeted web ads, lower rates, and more options for publishers and advertisers.”

Last year, the US Justice Department sued Google over its dominance in online search and advertising, and other states have launched similar lawsuits.

In June, US senators passed landmark legislation aimed at limiting the influence of Big Tech companies through comprehensive antitrust reform, setting the stage for a contentious floor debate in Congress.

Members of the House Judiciary Committee passed six proposals aimed at Google, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook’s corporate practices.

One of the bills restricts tech platforms’ capacity to extend their power across different business lines, potentially allowing some of the world’s largest corporations to be broken up.

The measures will be debated in the full House of Representatives, where they are expected to face stiff opposition from the tech industry and supporters. Any legislation would need to be approved by both the House and Senate, as well as the president’s signature.

The package’s outcome is still unknown, as MPs from both parties have broken ranks.