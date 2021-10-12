According to reports, the Trump Organization is nearing a deal to sell a Washington hotel.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Donald Trump’s family company is in advanced talks to sell the rights to a landmark Washington hotel for more than $370 million.

According to the American newspaper, the Trump Organization is in talks with CGI Merchant Group, a Miami investment group, to sell the rights to the lease of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.

The Trump family signed a contract in 2013 for the rights to the lavish 19th century edifice located in a former post office near the White House, which is controlled by the government.

The contract with the General Services Administration (GSA), a US government agency, was awarded after the Trump Organization beat out other major hoteliers. It was for 60 years with a possible 40-year extension.

During Trump’s presidency, from 2017 until 2021, the venue was a social magnet for top Republicans. Last January, he was succeeded by Vice President Joe Biden.

According to a congressional committee study issued last week, the hotel lost more than $70 million between its 2016 launch and last year.

The Trump organization has disputed the committee’s findings about the former president’s treatment of conflicts of interest.

Requests for comment from the Trump Organization, CGI, and the GSA were not immediately returned.