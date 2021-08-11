According to reports, Texas Republicans have approved the arrest of Democrats who attempted to obstruct the passage of a voting bill.

According to US media reports, a top Texas lawmaker signed arrest warrants for 52 Democrats who walked out of the state’s House of Representatives last month in an attempt to oppose a restrictive voting bill.

The arrests were approved by Republican state lawmakers in Texas earlier this evening.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the warrants, signed by Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, will be given to the House sergeant-at-arms on Wednesday morning.

Only one Republican voted against the motion to recall the absentee legislators, which passed 80-12.

In July, dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas for Washington, ostensibly to run out the clock on a special session convened by Governor Greg Abbott in order to get the voting reform through.

After senators walked out in May to derail Republican plans for voting restrictions, which President Joe Biden denounced as voter suppression and a “attack on democracy,” the special session was convened.

Due to their absence, the Texas House lacked the necessary quorum to adopt any legislation.

According to the Morning News, at least two dozen Democratic lawmakers remain in Washington.

According to the Morning News, Texas House Democratic Caucus leader Chris Turner stated it is “absolutely within our rights as lawmakers to violate quorum to protect our constituents.”

In a statement, he said, “Texas House Democrats are dedicated to fighting with everything we have against Republicans’ attacks on our right to vote.”

The proposed legislation would make voting by mail more difficult by asking voters to provide additional information, prohibiting municipal officials from distributing absentee ballot applications to anybody who has not requested one, and prohibiting after-hours and drive-through voting.

Supporters argue that Senate Bill 7 is intended to make voting more secure, while detractors argue that it is intended to make voting more difficult for ethnic minorities, who tend to vote Democratic.

According to the New York Times, the warrants were issued just hours after the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court overruled an earlier verdict that found Abbott and Phelan lacked the jurisdiction to arrest the missing senators.

Austin Democrats have spent their time in Washington pleading with federal politicians to intervene in state legislatures enacting restrictive voting rules.

Following Donald Trump’s election loss in November, and despite his repeated bogus accusations of election fraud, Democrats argue that Republican legislatures around the country passed identical laws to restrict voting rights.

