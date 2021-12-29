According to reports, Samsung is in talks to buy Biogen for $42 billion.

Biogen’s stock soared on Wednesday after it was revealed that South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group is in talks to buy the US biotech firm for more than $40 billion.

According to a story in the Korea Economic Daily, Biogen, which is recognized for its Alzheimer’s therapy Aduhelm and a neurology-focused prescription pipeline, approached Samsung about a potential deal worth more than $42 billion.

Biogen’s income has been relatively constant in compared to “cyclical businesses like semiconductors,” which have generated earnings at Samsung, according to the report, which cited anonymous investment banking sources.

Biogen’s stock jumped 9.5 percent to $258.31 in Wednesday’s trading session, and it continued to rise in after-hours trading.

A spokesman for Biogen declined to comment.

In addition to Aduhelm, Biogen is recognized for drugs to treat multiple sclerosis. It was founded in 1978 by a team that comprised Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm had $13.4 billion in revenue last year and 9,100 workers at the end of 2020.

Biogen’s stock has dropped over 50% since its June high, owing to concerns about Aduhelm’s efficacy. Biogen stated on December 20 that the drug’s price would be reduced by about half.

Samsung is most known for its electronics division, which recorded a 28 percent increase in operating profit to 15.8 trillion won ($13.5 billion) in the most recent quarter.

A joint venture between Biogen and Samsung Biologics is currently developing, manufacturing, and marketing biosimilars.