According to reports, Modi’s main rival among Indian Pegasus targets is

According to media sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s key political adversary Rahul Gandhi is one among hundreds of Indian politicians, journalists, activists, and government critics who have been identified as possible targets of Israeli-made malware.

According to a consortium of media sources, more than 1,000 phone lines in India were among tens of thousands worldwide chosen as potentially of interest to clients of NSO Group, the developer of the Pegasus spyware. Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based media charity, and Amnesty International shared the secret list with the news outlets.

The identity of the people behind roughly 300 Indian phone lines were confirmed by the media.

According to the reports, they include a lady who accused India’s previous chief justice of sexual harassment, as well as Tibetan Buddhist clerics, Pakistani diplomats, and Chinese journalists.

According to the news outlets, at least two workers of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquartered in India, one of whom is a US citizen, as well as the director of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Indian activities, have been named.

According to the Washington Post, which was part of the collaborative investigation, it is unknown how many of the phones on the list were actually targeted for monitoring or how many attempts were successful.

According to the publication, forensic investigations of 22 handsets in India whose numbers included on the list revealed that 10 were targeted with Pegasus, seven of which were successful.

According to the Guardian, an analysis of the Indian phone numbers clearly suggests that intelligence organizations within the Indian government were behind the decision.

According to The Wire, an Indian news website, growing forensic evidence of phone infections in India reveals that one or more government agencies have been using spyware to hack into smartphones.

Critics claim that under Prime Minister Modi, the world’s largest democracy has grown increasingly authoritarian, with the government accused of attempting to muzzle criticism. This is something it denies.

In a response to the Washington Post, the Indian government stated that “allegations about government spying on specific people have no concrete basis or truth linked with it whatsoever.”

According to the sources, Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s freshly sworn-in minister for electronics and information technology, was one of individuals designated as a prospective surveillance target in 2017.

Vaishnaw stated in parliament on Monday that the reports had “no substance whatsoever.”

“Any type of illegal spying is impossible due to our laws and institutions’ checks and balances,” Vaishnaw stated.

