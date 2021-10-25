According to reports, Facebook is failing to control hate speech in India.

According to US media reports citing internal papers, Facebook was well aware that hate speech was growing on their site in India, which may exacerbate ethnic violence, but it did not deploy resources to stop it.

The so-called Facebook Papers, which were leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen, have already highlighted the influence of Facebook — as well as its subsidiaries WhatsApp and Instagram, which it owns — on the severe division of American politics and the mental health of some youngsters.

However, there have long been concerns about the social media platform’s role in disseminating hate speech and stoking violence in developing countries, such as the killing of Myanmar’s Rohingya minority.

The Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, and the Washington Post, among others, focused this weekend on Facebook’s position in India, the company’s largest market in terms of subscribers, and its messaging app WhatsApp.

According to a July 2020 analysis by the company’s own experts, the share of inflammatory content began to rise in December 2019.

The Wall Street Journal said that “rumors and appeals to violence surged primarily on Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging program in late February 2020,” when confrontations between the Hindu majority and Muslim minority killed dozens dead.

According to the Washington Post, Facebook created a fictional account, that of a 21-year-old lady in northern India, as early as February 2019 to better understand the user experience.

Although the account followed Facebook’s recommendations for posts, videos, and accounts, a corporate researcher discovered that it pushed a flood of bogus and incendiary information.

“In the last three weeks, I’ve seen more photographs of dead people than I’ve ever seen in my life,” the staffer was quoted as saying in a 46-page report issued by Haugen.

The Washington Post said that “soon, without any instruction from the user, the Facebook account was swamped with pro-Modi propaganda and anti-Muslim hate speech.” At the time, Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi was campaigning for re-election.

India launched an air assault on Pakistan in response to a militant suicide bombing in the disputed Kashmir region.

That event was described as a “integrity nightmare” by the unknown researcher.

The article includes violent images and made jingoistic assertions regarding India’s air strikes.

According to accounts, one graphic depicted a man carrying a severed head and using language that referred to Pakistanis and Muslims as “dogs” and “pigs.”

