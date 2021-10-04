According to reports, China Evergrande has halted stock trading in Hong Kong.

China Evergrande, the beleaguered property giant, halted trading in its shares in Hong Kong on Monday pending an announcement on a “significant deal,” as the company struggles under a mountain of debt and faces default.

According to sources, Hopson Development Holdings was planning to buy a 51 percent share in Evergrande’s property services division.

“Trading in the Company’s shares was paused at 9:00 a.m. on 4 October 2021, at the Company’s request, pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside knowledge regarding a substantial transaction,” Evergrande stated in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

According to a business statement to the exchange, trading in Hopson was also halted “pending the publication of announcement(s) in relation to a substantial transaction.”

The stoppage could be tied to a big asset sale or capital restructuring, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Patrick Wong.

Evergrande’s electric car company’s shares were not suspended and soared more than 10% after the company’s intended Shanghai listing was abandoned last week. At the time of the break, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong was down more than 2%.

Officials at the company have been battling a crisis that has left it more than $300 billion in debt, raising fears of a contagion for the Chinese economy that might spread globally, according to some.

It said last week that it would sell a $1.5 billion stake in a regional Chinese bank in order to obtain much-needed capital as it battles to meet bondholder interest payments.

Beijing has remained silent on the property empire’s woes, but official media has reported on varied reactions, indicating public sentiment against a private corporation that grew on a debt spree during China’s real estate boom years.

The People’s Bank of China warned on Wednesday that the country’s banking sector must “stabilize land and housing prices” and “insist on not exploiting real estate as a short-term economic boost.”

“Houses are used for living, not speculation,” the statement added.

As they try to avoid a collapse, company leaders have hired experts such as financial services firm Houlihan Lokey, which advised on the restructuring of Lehman Brothers when it went bankrupt during the global financial crisis.

According to reports, state officials have also dispatched a team of financial experts to assess the company.

“Despite the gradual and steady progress, there is still very little visibility from the Chinese government on Evergrande’s fate. Brief News from Washington Newsday.