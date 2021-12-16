According to reports, Bruce Springsteen’s net worth in 2021 will be $500 million thanks to a $500 million Sony deal.

According to sources, Bruce Springsteen, a famous New Jersey-born musician and composer, has just sold his music collection to Sony Music Entertainment for up to $500 million.

If Billboard’s first claim is right, the purchase would be the highest ever for a single artist’s catalog, according to the New York Times. So yet, neither Sony nor Springsteen’s reps have publicly commented on the purported sale, and no one knows for sure.

Springsteen has approximately 10 million monthly Spotify listeners, and his most popular songs are “Dancing in the Dark,” “Born in the U.S.A.,” and “I’m On Fire,” all from the same album “Born In The U.S.A.”

These songs, as well as all of Springsteen’s previous 20 albums, would be owned by Sony. The rights would allow them to profit from the songs’ appearances in films and television shows, as well as cover versions and performance royalties.

According to the BBC, Springsteen’s music brought in $15 million last year. Artists like Bob Dylan and David Bowie, as well as bands like Blondie, have sold to Warner Music and Universal Music Group in the past. All of these recent sales of prominent artists’ music and back catalogs would pale in comparison to the purchase of Springsteen’s music.

“Letter to You,” Springsteen’s most recent album, was released in October 2020. After COVID-19 halted Broadway plays for nearly a year, he reopened it in June with “Springsteen on Broadway.” Former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen also collaborated on a podcast called Renegades, Born in the USA, which ran from February to April 2021.

Springsteen’s net worth, excluding the most recent purchase, is estimated to be about $500 million, or half a billion dollars, and he earns tens of millions of dollars per year, up to $80 million according to some claims.