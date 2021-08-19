According to reports, Amazon is planning to open more physical stores in the United States.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Amazon aims to establish “several” multipurpose shopping places comparable to department stores in order to expand its position in US brick-and-mortar retail.

According to the publication, which cited people familiar with the situation, the stores will sell household items, electronics, and fashion, highlighting Amazon’s private-label merchandise.

According to the article, the first outlets will open in California and Ohio.

“We do not comment on rumors and speculation,” an Amazon spokeswoman said.

The move would follow Amazon’s $13.7 billion purchase of the Whole Foods Market food chain in 2017, which dramatically extended the e-commerce giant’s physical retail presence.

The new outlets would be smaller than traditional department stores, but larger than most existing physical merchants in the company’s network, which includes booksellers and smaller grocery stores, at roughly 30,000 square feet.

Department shops used to be a common sight in American shopping malls, displaying not only high-end clothing but also toys, furniture, and appliances.

Department stores, like other brick-and-mortar stores, have lost market share to internet retailers, as well as big-box retailers like Walmart and Target.

JC Penney and Macy’s, for example, have shuttered dozens of stores in US malls in recent years, with the former business also changing hands following a bankruptcy court-supervised reorganization. Malls have been steadily declining without those major anchor stores.

Analysts cited a number of strategic reasons for Amazon’s planned physical retail expansion, including a desire to boost sales in apparel, home furnishings, and other product lines, as well as a recognition that the “future of retail is multichannel” rather than primarily online, according to GlobalData Retail’s Neil Saunders.

“At start, Amazon’s action will be experimental,” Saunders added. “However, if it is seriously implemented, it will spell disaster for traditional department stores.”