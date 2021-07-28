According to reports, Amazon is considering a partnership with India’s largest movie theater chain.

The Indian Express newspaper claimed on Tuesday, citing sources, that Amazon.com’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) “India branch is in negotiations with several domestic businesses in film and media distribution, including cinema chain Inox Leisure Ltd for a potential stake,” according to Reuters.

According to Reuters, Inox denied that it was in talks with Amazon India, while Amazon India did not immediately react to a request for comment. Even if the material is correct, we should expect denials. Companies almost always try to keep these kinds of discussions private.

Inox is India’s second-largest multiplex chain, behind PVR Cinemas, in terms of screen count. As of March 2020, Inox operated 153 multiplexes in 69 Indian cities, with a total of 648 screens.

According to Statista, in 2019, PVR had 812 movie screens, Inox Leisure had 612, and Carnival Cinemas had 412, for a total of 812 movie screens.

According to Reuters, Inox has “recorded a net loss for at least five consecutive quarters since a statewide coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March 2020.” This revelation isn’t surprising, given that movie theaters have been one of the hardest hit sectors by the pandemic.

At first appearance, it doesn’t appear like the e-commerce and software behemoth is interested in entering the movie theater business. A movie studio or production firm would appear to be a better fit, as such an acquisition or stake would increase Amazon’s content library for its Prime Video streaming service.

Indeed, Amazon announced in May that it will buy MGM, the venerable American film studio, for $8.5 billion. Because content is key in the video-streaming market, that deal immediately struck me as highly synergistic.

However, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Amazon would be interested in taking a stake in Inox or another similar Indian movie distribution company.

India is an appealing market in general because of its size – it is the world’s second most populous country – and demographic dynamics. Large swaths of consumers in this 1.4 billion-person country are continuing to rise into the middle class, and this trend is expected to continue for some years.

Given the population dynamics outlined above, the country is one of Amazon’s fastest-growing markets with a significant runway for expansion.

Furthermore, the epidemic has created a great chance for financially strong firms to make purchases or stakes in. Brief News from Washington Newsday.